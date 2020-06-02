SEATTLE — Woodinville Whiskey Company – Washington’s biggest craft distillery - has got some big goings-on this weekend to celebrate their 10th birthday.

On February 9, they're releasing two limited-edition special whiskeys: Woodinville Triple Barrel Blended Whiskey Finished in Ardbeg Islay Scotch Barrels ($69.95 per bottle) and Woodinville Bottled-in-Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey ($59.95 per bottle).

The Woodinville Tasting Room will be open to the general public to purchase these limited-edition whiskeys from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm, while supplies last, and they are only available for purchase at the distillery. Warning: people have been known to line up before dawn to get special releases in the past. And many of these limited release bottles will likely be sold at the reservation-only celebration that sold out weeks in advance.

Why does this decade-old company inspire such devotion? Co-owner Orlin Sorensen says Woodinville Whiskey fans are one of a kind, just like his whiskey:

"They've been a part of that journey, and they're like family. So when we have these releases it's literally a tradition, it's a lot of the same faces, and what's great is its new faces each time, more and more faces. So Sunday, it's really like a family gathering if you will."

Woodinville Whiskey | 14509 Redmond-Woodinville Rd NE, Woodinville, WA 98072

