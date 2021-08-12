Woodinville powerlifters defy stereotypes to break world records

Deb Williams, 67, and Diane bowers, 69, competed in the International Powerlifting League's Drug Tested World Championship in Costa Mesa, California. #k5evening

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — When 69-year-old Diane Bowers walked into Progressive Performance in Woodinville five years ago, it was under doctor's orders to get some exercise. She had never lifted weights, so the owner, Jimmy McCurry started her with simple stand-up and sit-down squats.

"He said, 'Now you're going to hold a 10-pound weight' and I laughed at him," Bowers explained.

But early last month after five years of training, Bowers set a deadlift record for her age group.

"The previous record was 242, so I beat the previous record by 12 pounds and beat the national record by 62 pounds," Bowers shared. "So it was a pretty exciting day."

Bowers said this moment wouldn't have been possible without her trainers at progressive performance and her inspiration, fellow powerlifter Deb Williams.

Williams started training seven years ago after two bouts of colon cancer.

"I have had stage three and four, so when I finished surgeries and treatments, I needed to get healthy. I was so weak and so tired. I just needed to change my life," Williams said.

And that's exactly what she did.

At last month's Drug Tested World Championship, she set the world record in her age group for squats. That same weekend she set another one for deadlifts, doing 215 pounds.

Williams said the experience has changed her life for the better.

"I'm so mobile, I can do anything," Williams remarked. "I have two little grandsons. I can crawl on the floor with them and get down and get up. I don't even have to think twice about it."

Bowers feels similarly and has noticed another benefit.

"It really has enriched my life more than just strength. It has given me friendship, a community, and people that I really enjoy getting to know, that I wouldn't have met any other way," she said. "I regret now I didn't come to this sport or this affinity for exercise much sooner in my life. But I'm glad when I was 64 something finally kicked in."