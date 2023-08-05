Woodinville woman makes macaron magic

From unicorns to Mario, Ohh...Macarons makes treats that are almost too cute to eat.

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Tanantha Couilliard, whose nickname is T - is an artist.

Her medium? Macarons.

"It's an edible art." she said.

She's been making these French confections since 2021. She does the classic shape - two discs with her own secret buttercream recipe in between.

But she also makes unicorns, Pikachu, even Mario!

"He' s just so cute with the big nose!" she said, holding up everyone's favorite red-capped racer in macaron form. Which also explains her businesses' name - Ohh...Macarons.

"It's Ohh with the three dots. Oh is my Thai nickname, it's also the expression when people try my macarons," she explained. This is what she hears when people see and taste what she makes: "Ohh so cute...Ohh so good!"

The flavors are as creative as characters.

Totoro tastes like black sesame. Rabbits to celebrate this year's Lunar New Year were flavored with mango sticky rice. And an Acai bowl flavored macaron comes complete with granola and a pipette of berry juice to squeeze onto your cookie.

She's also the first in Seattle to make macaron cakes. Each cake is completely hand crafted. One might take you to Wonderland with Alice, another to the Oscars. She even made us an Evening themed cake while we were there!

These treats don't just brighten the day of the people they're made for.

"They bring joy to me. And they help me get confidence," said T, who added that launching this business has helped her, a mom of two, find balance.

"Being a mom is amazing, but over time you start to lose yourself, and this business helped me gain confidence and helped me reclaim pieces of me."

Her kids are now her R & D department. Her Ohh...Macarons T-shirt features a cute illustration of T and her boys in the kitchen, she's cooking and they're tasting.

You can find Ohh...Macarons at pop ups in North Seattle or at Sidekick Coffee in Woodinville, which shares its kitchen with T. You can also order online. T's vision is to open a storefront of her own that serves all things 'kawaii' - the Japanese word for cute. "I think people just love everything cute," she said.