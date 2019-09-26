SEATTLE — The Star Legend, one of six cruise ships owned by Seattle-based Windstar Cruises, is about to be cut in half. It's all part of a $250-million investment the cruise line is making to lengthen its three motorized yachts. In 2020, an Italian shipbuilding company called Fincantieri will add new midsections so the ships can expand the number of passengers they can carry from just over 200 to more than 300.

The Star Legend docked in Seattle today, in the midst of a 10-day culinary cruise from Vancouver, BC to San Diego,CA. Windstar Cruises has partnered with the James Beard Foundation to bring talented chefs, sommeliers, even bartenders on board. There's another culinary cruise in May that begins in San Diego and comes up north. The cruise in May will be aboard the newly stretched and renovated Star Breeze (the sister ship to Star Legend). Rates start at $2,699 per person, based on double occupancy.

The Star Legend heads out Thursday morning. In a few weeks it will be cruising Mexico's Southern Coast.

