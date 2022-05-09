Win tickets to see 'Top Gun: Maverick' before it opens in theaters

The blockbuster sequel, delayed two years, finally comes out May 27. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Want to see “Top Gun: Maverick” before it opens in theaters?

We’re giving away five family 4-packs of tickets for an early screening! It’s scheduled for May 23 at 7 p.m. in Seattle.

To enter to win, go to the KING 5 Evening Facebook page, find the post, and leave a comment.

The long-awaited follow-up to the 1986 blockbuster reunites Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. It's produced by Kraken co-owner Jerry Bruckheimer, and some of the scenes were shot in Washington State, based out of NAS Whidbey.

Watch this video to see Evening hosts Angela Poe Russell, Saint Bryan, and Jim Dever receive “call signs” from some of the film’s stars!