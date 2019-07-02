SEATTLE — Who would you take to Teatro Zinzanni as an #EveningVIP?

Here's your chance to win Evening Celebrates! Presented by Teatro Zinzanni. Share a public photo with us via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram by using the hashtag #EveningVIP and tell us in a few words why you deserve to WIN!

Entries must be publicly shared and include #EveningVIP in order to be valid. Must be 18yrs or older to win. See Official Rules.

How to make a post public on Facebook: When you post, make sure you select "PUBLIC" on your sharing settings. Be sure to include #EveningVIP or tag @KING5Evening or we won't see your entry.

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 & streaming live on KING5.com. Contact: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.