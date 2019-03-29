SEATTLE — There's a new spot to grab a slice of pizza to-go in downtown Seattle. But we think when you step inside Willmott's Ghost you'll want to stay.

The restaurant, located inside the Amazon Spheres, is one of the latest ventures from chef Renee Erickson and was recently nominated for a James Beard Award for best design. The space is bright and airy with touches of pastel pink and mint green.

The interior of Wilmott's Ghost is bright and airy with touches of pink and green.

The all-day cafe features a menu with favorites from around Italy. The Roman-style pizza can be ordered by the slice to-go at lunchtime. For dinner, it's served whole with a pair of scissors to cut it up. You'll also find fancy mozzarella sticks called Suppli filled with gooey cheese and tomato. The cocktail and wine list is also sure to please.

You'll find the entrance to Willmott's Ghost on the corner of 6th Avenue and Lenora Street at the bottom of the Amazon Spheres. It's open Sunday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.