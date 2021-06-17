Wild Waves Theme & Water Park reopens for summer fun - What's Up This Week

They've been closed for nearly 600 days. #k5evening

Fatherhood / June 18 / Netflix

Just in time for Father’s Day weekend the new film Fatherhood follows comedian Kevin Hart in a more dramatic performance this time as a widowed dad discovering what it means to be a full-time father. The movie comes to your Netflix queue on Friday.



Wild Waves Theme & Water Park / June 18 / Federal Way

School is out, water is in. Wild Waves Theme & Water Park is reopening! The summer staple is back with a new state-of-the-art wave machine added to the wave pool and there are several other upgrades as well. You can get tickets through their new reservation system for when the park reopens on Friday.



OL Reign / June 22 / Cheney Stadium