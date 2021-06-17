Wild Waves Theme & Water Park reopens for summer fun - What's Up This Week

Fatherhood / June 18 / Netflix
Just in time for Father’s Day weekend the new film Fatherhood follows comedian Kevin Hart in a more dramatic performance this time as a widowed dad discovering what it means to be a full-time father. The movie comes to your Netflix queue on Friday.
Wild Waves Theme & Water Park / June 18 / Federal Way
School is out, water is in. Wild Waves Theme & Water Park is reopening! The summer staple is back with a new state-of-the-art wave machine added to the wave pool and there are several other upgrades as well. You can get tickets through their new reservation system for when the park reopens on Friday.
OL Reign / June 22 / Cheney Stadium
Want to hit the pitch? Megan Rapinoe and the OL Reign of the national women's soccer league are taking on the Chicago Red Stars. You can watch in person on June 22 at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.