Why not make this boating season carefree?

Carefree Boat Club offers nine Western Washington locations. #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — On the second day of Summer, Team Evening headed out on the Tacoma Narrows in a Beneteau Flyer, a 26-foot-long power boat, courtesy of Carefree Boat Club.

Training manager Erik Rhyne says Narrows Marina is the newest of nine Washington locations from Tacoma to Bellingham. There's another one on Lake Chelan.

"In this part of the country, half of the world exists on the water," Rhyne said. "And if you're staying on land you're missing out on so much."

The monthly fee of joining Carefree Boat Club is roughly equivalent to what boat owners pay for moorage, between $450 and $600. The club takes care of moorage fees, maintenance, and valet dock service. Rhyne offers boat safety training.

"I make sure you just truly understand the physics of operating a boat and how to get the most enjoyment and comfort out of the experience," he said.