Close out the summer with a photo scavenger hunt on the islands

Whidbey and Camano Islands provide the clues, and you go on the adventure
Credit: Denis Hill
Ebey's Landing on Whidbey Island is a picturesque spot to visit at the end of summer.

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — If you needed more reason to squeeze out every last moment of summer, mask up and head to Whidbey and Camano Islands.

The Whidbey and Camano Land Trust created a photo scavenger hunt for nature fans.

Follow clues to explore the protected preserves on the islands - then, snap a pic and upload it.

Every submission gets a special sticker and a chance to win a copy of Getting to the Water’s Edge on Whidbey & Camano Islands, an expanded field guide to top trails, parks, shoreline access, and marine life.

The scavenger hunt goes through September 30th.