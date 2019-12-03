Whether they're on the beach, or the streets of Capitol Hill, people are very surprised at what they see. Because sheepPALs are always showing up in unexpected places.

"I love the faces, I love the curiosity of people when they come up, not knowing what to expect," said sheepPALs creator Sonja Bergstrom. "Especially dogs, dogs react quite funny because they don't know if they're going to move."

Bergstrom is an artist turned...shepherd.

"I have to keep my flock together because unfortunately, they don't move on their own."

She makes each of her furry friends by hand on Vashon Island. She uses local alder wood and ethically sourced sheep pelts from Tacoma.

Bergstrom explained the moment she loves most is finishing a new sheep pal and getting it ready for its new home. She started making them more than a decade ago for a street art project in Germany.

"Initially they were not meant to be for sale, but people liked them so much and kids were glued to them so I started to sell them."

They are not only art, they are functional, too.

"You can sit on them and love on them and even have them be your pet," said Bergstrom. "If you have a sheep in the living room you will notice it. It'll put a little smile on your face because it's not your normal piece of furniture."

Real sheep have shown their love for sheepPALs, and people love them so much, Bergstrom couldn't stop making them if she tried.

"When I located to Vashon I wasn't sure I was going to keep doing them, but I started making them and got the same reactions I did years ago. So it's decided, I will always have sheep!"

So keep an eye out because you may happen to run across a herd of sheepPALs when you least expect it.

For more information on where to get your herd started visit, www.bergstrom-studios.com or follow them on Facebook at @sheepPALbergstromstudios.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.