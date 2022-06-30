When your name is Nordstrom

The Seattle family that's been minding its own business for more than a century. #k5evening

SEATTLE — What's in a name? For the Nordstrom family, it's about more than 120 years of figuring out what customers want.

Jamie Nordstrom said, "It's always an honor when somebody says, 'Oh, Nordstrom, like the store?"

It all began in 1901, when Jamie's great-grandfather, John W. Nordstrom, opened a shoe store with the help of his business partner and friend, Carl Wallin, at Seattle's Fourth and Pike.

The founders went above and beyond, even keeping shoe sizes on file.

"And to the customer, that was great service," Jamie said.

Jamie's cousin, Pete Nordstrom said, "Whatever we became is something that evolved over years."

Today, it's a publicly traded company with global revenue of more than 15 billion dollars. Jamie is Nordstrom's chief stores officer, while Pete serves as president.

Pete looks at old store catalogs the way some people gaze at their high school yearbooks.

"That may have been the first shoe I ever sold," he said, pointing to the page of a '70s catalog featuring a 20-dollar pair of sneakers, "An anniversary sale when I was 16, when I first got started."

The yearly anniversary sale, featuring hot new items at a hefty discount, is still a company mainstay.

"Generations of our customers have scheduled their summer vacations around the event," Jamie said.

About half the company's business now comes through online sales, but the Nordstroms still view the physical sales floor as the heart of their operation. Pete watches it closely.

"I try to stand back and look at it like a customer would," he said, "I mean, really basic stuff. Are they happy? Are they smiling? Are we greeting customers? Does the store look compelling?"

Nordstrom's 70,000 employees from coast to coast have had to innovate to stay competitive.

"Make the business relevant," Pete said.

Personal stylists like Kathy Brown have expanded into the online world.

"It's changed my business quite a bit," Brown said.

"We have a lot of salespeople who do a majority of their business now through things like Instagram and Snapchat," Jamie said.

Brown added, "I've got customers in Hawaii and Utah."

Pete is connecting with customers through his "Nordy Pod," an honest and revealing podcast that features thinkers and doers, from actor and entrepreneur Jessica Alba to Sub Pop CEO Megan Jasper.

"Asking questions and finding out about people's journeys," Pete said.

The podcast also takes deep dives behind the scenes of the company, including frank discussions among Nordstrom family members. It's just the latest authentic customer experience from a company, and a family, that's been doing it for more than a century.

Jamie said, "That's been a model that's worked out pretty well for us."