Start your engines and head to this Ballard brewery

Wheelie Pop Brewing is a Ballard brewery for beer and racing fans alike. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Love beer? Love bikes? At Wheelie Pop Brewing, you're at the right place.

Wheelie Pop is the brainchild of friends Jeremy and Mark who bonded over motorcycles and brewing. Now, they own a Ballard brewery that shows Formula 1 races on Sundays.

It's named Wheelie Pop because Jeremy and Mark's sons called wheelies "wheel pops" in preschool — as such, this is a dog and kid-friendly location. And because this brewery is owned by two wheel-heads, expect some of the beers to be named after racing-adjacent things: like their Bench Racer IPA, named for those people who think they know more about racing than the racers do.

Wheelie Pop's taps are always rotating — they make a collection of IPAs, Lagers, and anything else that floats their boat.