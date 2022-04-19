What's your great idea?

It could be worth a lot less than you think.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — We set up shop in the middle of Kirkland's Juanita Beach Park, looking for great ideas in exchange for 25 cents. We got what we paid for.

Mindy was taking a sunny stroll: "Great idea (for) today," she said, "Take advantage of the sun and mow."

One overworked mom joked: "Don’t have children. That’s the best idea of all. Save your sanity. Save your money. Save your time."

Then she chased after her kids, who were making a mad dash for the playground.

A woman on a leisurely stroll with two walking sticks sang their praises, "You can save your hip, knees, legs."

The advice was well worth a quarter, but she refused and went back to brisk safe-walking, a woman on a mission.

Another woman admired our idea-gathering setup, located in an impressive tree stump-turned-playhouse.

"That is a great idea," she said.