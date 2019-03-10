Black Beauty / Now - Oct. 27 / Charlotte Martin Theatre
It's a classic horse tale brought to life. The Seattle Children's Theatre brings the world premiere of Black Beauty to their stage with the help of innovative large-scale puppetry. This equestrian adventure is playing now through October 27 at the Charlotte Martin Theatre on the Seattle Center campus.
Brew at the Zoo / Oct. 3 / Woodland Park Zoo
Raise a glass to animal conservation. Brew at the Zoo will feature beer and cider samples from more than 60 different breweries. This thirst-quenching benefit goes down Thursday night at the Woodland Park Zoo.
Austen's Pride / Oct. 4 - 27 / 5th Ave Theatre
It’s Pride and Prejudice the way you've never imagined. Austen's Pride is a new musical full of beauty, wit, and wisdom. This brand new production starts on Friday at the 5th Avenue Theatre.
Bugs Bunny at the Symphony / Oct. 4,5,6 / Benaroya Hall
Want to get looney this weekend? Bugs Bunny at the Symphony celebrates the world's most beloved Looney Tunes scores played live by the Seattle Symphony. Shows happen Friday through Sunday at Benaroya Hall.
