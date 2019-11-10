SEATTLE — The Jonas Brothers / Oct. 12 / The Tacoma Dome

They're the sibling trio young hearts still swoon for. The Jonas Brothers are back on tour to support their first album in years. You can see them live this Saturday night at the Tacoma Dome.

Olympic Peninsula Apple & Cider Festival / Oct. 11 - Oct 13 / Port Townsend

How do you like these apples? The third annual Olympic Peninsula Apple & Cider Festival will let you indulge in the taste, smells, and history of one of the region's most delicious products. The festival runs Friday through Sunday up in Port Townsend.

Tribal Tales Exhibit Opening / Oct. 13 / Seattle Children's Museum

Celebrate the cultures and contributions of pacific northwest indigenous peoples. The Seattle Children's Museum spotlight on indigenous cultures kicks off this weekend with several free special programming events and the reveal of their new exhibit, Tribal Tales. This ongoing event kicks off on Sunday at the Seattle Children's Museum on the Seattle Center campus.

Seattle Water Lantern Festival / Oct. 12 / Green Lake

It's an illuminating night for the whole family. The Seattle Water Lantern Festival will have food trucks, live music and of course LED lanterns that you can set adrift across the waters of Green Lake. The lighting and launching happens Saturday night down at Green Lake.

Sponsored by Seattle Center.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.