SEATTLE — Craig Robinson / Oct. 20 / Neptune Theatre

He's an actor, musician, and an all-around pretty funny guy. Craig Robinson brings his humor and his keyboard to the Neptune Theatre on Sunday night.



Georgetown Morgue / Now - Nov. 2 / Georgetown

It's the place people love to get a scare! The Georgetown Morgue has been scaring the bejeezus out of folks looking for the ultimate fright night. The morgue is open now through November 2 in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.



The Tempest Now - Nov 10 Center Theatre

They say it's the last play Shakespeare wrote on his own.

The Seattle Shakespeare Company's production of The Tempest brings to life his final masterpiece of revenge, family, and forgiveness. The show is playing now through November 10 at the Center Theatre on the Seattle Center campus.



The Who Oct. 19 T-Moblie Park

It's your last chance to see rock and roll royalty. The Who will be playing their classic hits with a local orchestra providing back up. Their Moving On Tour plays T-Mobile Park on Saturday night.

