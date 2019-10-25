SEATTLE — Miss Saigon Oct. 29 - Nov. 3 Paramount Theatre
A new production of the legendary musical comes to Seattle next week.
Miss Saigon features a huge cast performing the soaring score of this timeless Broadway hit. The run starts October 29 and wraps November 3 at the Paramount Theatre.
Disney on Ice Oct. 30 - Nov. 4 ShoWare Center
Join Mickey Mouse and his friends for a chill night of fun. Disney on Ice presents Mickey's Search Party, a brand-new adventure filled show with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts! The skating starts on October 30th at the ShoWare Center in Kent.
Cinderella / Now - Nov. 1 / McCaw Hall
It's a charming take on a classic tale. Seattle Opera's production of Cinderella brings toe-tapping tunes, bright ensembles, and colorful characters together for an enchanting evening. This ultimate rags-to-riches show is going on now through November 1 at McCaw Hall on the Seattle Center campus.
Cinderella Ball Halloween Party / Oct. 26 / McCaw Hall
And don't miss Cinderella's Ball Halloween Party this Saturday night where you can celebrate backstage after the performance by dancing the night away.
Freaknight Festival / Oct. 25 / WaMu Theater
It's one of the longest-running Halloween dance events in the country. The 23rd annual Freaknight Festival returns with wilder & wicked fun than ever before. the carnival of creeps and beats happens tomorrow night at WaMu Theater.
