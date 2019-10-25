SEATTLE — Miss Saigon  Oct. 29 - Nov. 3  Paramount Theatre
A new production of the legendary musical comes to Seattle next week.
Miss Saigon features a huge cast performing the soaring score of this timeless Broadway hit. The run starts October 29 and wraps November 3 at the Paramount Theatre.

Disney on Ice  Oct. 30  - Nov. 4  ShoWare Center
Join Mickey Mouse and his friends for a chill night of fun. Disney on Ice presents Mickey's Search Party, a brand-new adventure filled show with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts! The skating starts on October 30th at the ShoWare Center in Kent.

Cinderella  /  Now - Nov. 1  / McCaw Hall
It's a charming take on a classic tale. Seattle Opera's production of Cinderella brings toe-tapping tunes, bright ensembles, and colorful characters together for an enchanting evening. This ultimate rags-to-riches show is going on now through November 1 at McCaw Hall on the Seattle Center campus.

Cinderella Ball Halloween Party / Oct. 26  / McCaw Hall
And don't miss Cinderella's Ball Halloween Party this Saturday night where you can celebrate backstage after the performance by dancing the night away.

Freaknight Festival  /  Oct. 25   /  WaMu Theater
It's one of the longest-running Halloween dance events in the country. The 23rd annual Freaknight Festival returns with wilder & wicked fun than ever before. the carnival of creeps and beats happens tomorrow night at WaMu Theater.

