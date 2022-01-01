What's new in men's fashions for 2022

How you can put together the latest looks on a budget. #k5evening

SEATTLE — What's old is new for '22.

"Things always recycle over and over," said Gary Foy, retail operations training manager at Evergreen Goodwill.

We've popped into Goodwill's massive Dearborn location to put together our own versions of men's fashion predictions for 2022, as featured in a recent Vogue magazine article.

"A lot of designers remake old styles into new ones," Foy said, "and here you have the originals, the vintage pieces themselves."

According to Vogue, green tones are in for the new year.

Pink is also hot, and mix-matching pink selections displays confidence and creativity.

Vogue says to stand tall in the new year with what fashionistas call a "masculine heel," essentially high-heeled boots for men. If your shoe size runs on the small size, don't be afraid to browse the women's section to widen your selection.

The sweater vest is back. Or maybe it never left.

"Sweater vests never go out of style," Foy said.

This time around, sweater vests are tee shirt-optional. Free those bare arms any time of year.

Vogue also highlights something called the "party boy" style, which consists of bright, bold, even sparkly choices. Anything goes.

But if you're more of a man in black, the magazine says this is your year, and we found that Goodwill is a low-cost treasure chest of stylish options.

Foy said, "I think if you did it and it's a little more fitted than usual, you're going to look awesome. Black from head to toe. Go for it."

When you shop at Goodwill, your purchases support free job training and other programs in our community. Plus, you're doing your part for the environment by cutting down on waste.

"You're shopping with a purpose," Foy said.