Spike Lee's new film Da 5 Bloods hits Nexflix Friday - What's up This Week

Two films that were supposed to be in theaters this summer hit the small screen instead.

Da 5 Bloods / June 12 / Netflix

It's Spike Lee's first film since winning an Oscar in 2019. Da 5 Bloods centers on a group of aging African American vets who return to Vietnam to retrieve the body of their fallen squad leader, played by Chadwick Boseman. You can see it starting Friday on Netflix.



Canlis Friday Night Bingo / Every Friday / YouTube

Seattle's finest restaurant is also serving up fun. Every Friday, Canlis is hosting bingo night! Guests who buy a Canlis meal delivery, cocktail kit, or CSA box will receive a pair of bingo cards. If you can’t drive by you can send the restaurant a postcard with your address and they'll mail you a bingo card. You can watch the fun and play along live on YouTube Fridays at 8:00 pm.



Artemis Fowl / June 12 / Disney +