Spike Lee's new film Da 5 Bloods hits Nexflix Friday - What's up This Week

Da 5 Bloods / June 12 / Netflix
It's Spike Lee's first film since winning an Oscar in 2019. Da 5 Bloods centers on a group of aging African American vets who return to Vietnam to retrieve the body of their fallen squad leader, played by Chadwick Boseman. You can see it starting Friday on Netflix.
Canlis Friday Night Bingo / Every Friday / YouTube
Seattle's finest restaurant is also serving up fun. Every Friday, Canlis is hosting bingo night! Guests who buy a Canlis meal delivery, cocktail kit, or CSA box will receive a pair of bingo cards. If you can’t drive by you can send the restaurant a postcard with your address and they'll mail you a bingo card. You can watch the fun and play along live on YouTube Fridays at 8:00 pm.
Artemis Fowl / June 12 / Disney +
One of Disney's big summer movies hits the small screen. Artemis Fowl follows a young genius who discovers a magical world in a quest to save his father. The book was an international bestseller. You can compare it to the movie when it hits Disney + on Friday.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.