After a year-long delay, Marvel's 'Black Widow' is here - What's Up This Week

Cat People / Now / Netflix

Any cat lovers out there? The six-part documentary Cat People shows the overwhelming and sometimes obsessive devotion some cat owners have for their feline friends. If the show sounds purr-fect you can watch it right now on Netflix.

Day Out With Thomas / July 9 - 11 / Northwest Railway Museum

Need to take the young ones out? A Day out with Thomas features everyone's favorite tank engine. Kids of all ages can hop on board for a real train ride with Thomas. Capacity is limited and masks will be mandatory. You can go for a ride starting Friday at the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie.

Black Widow / July 9 / Disney+ Local Theaters

After being delayed for 14 months due to Covid, the latest marvel movie is finally seeing the light of day. Black Widow gives the background story on how Natasha Romanoff and her family became pawns in a Russian super-soldier experiment. You can watch it starting Friday at home on Disney+, or at local theaters.

