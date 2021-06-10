Watch in-person dance performances at Seattle International Dance Festival - What's Up This Week

Loki / Now / Disney+
First introduced in 20-11 as Thor's troublemaker brother, Loki is getting his own six-episode TV series. The story starts where we last saw the prankster in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, taking off with the Tesseract. You can see what new mischief he gets into right now on Disney+.
Seattle International Dance Festival / June 12 - 19 / Broadway Performance Hall
The Seattle International Dance Festival is back for its 16th season with live, in-person dance performances featuring more than 25 local dance organizations and more than 80 dancers. The theater will be at 25% capacity and other social distancing guidelines will be in place. Performances start Saturday, June 12th, and run through the 19th at the Broadway Performance Hall.
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard / June 16 / Local Theaters
Want to head to your local movie theater? The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard continues the shoot'em up franchise starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. This time around Jackson's wife, played by Selma Hayek, is in the crosshairs. This movie won't be streamed anytime soon. You can only see it in theaters starting Wednesday, June 16.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.