Watch in-person dance performances at Seattle International Dance Festival - What's Up This Week

Live audiences return for the start of their 16th season

Loki / Now / Disney+

First introduced in 20-11 as Thor's troublemaker brother, Loki is getting his own six-episode TV series. The story starts where we last saw the prankster in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, taking off with the Tesseract. You can see what new mischief he gets into right now on Disney+.



Seattle International Dance Festival / June 12 - 19 / Broadway Performance Hall

The Seattle International Dance Festival is back for its 16th season with live, in-person dance performances featuring more than 25 local dance organizations and more than 80 dancers. The theater will be at 25% capacity and other social distancing guidelines will be in place. Performances start Saturday, June 12th, and run through the 19th at the Broadway Performance Hall.



Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard / June 16 / Local Theaters