Seattle — In his 20 years as a professional touring musician, English songwriter Frank Turner has seen a lot of our country, but he's never seen it so divided.

“I think social media has a lot to do with it," he says. “I think social media places a premium on outrage. It sort of systematically confuses rage with wisdom, which is a terrible thing to do.”

Turner had plenty of rage himself as the leader of a post hardcore band called Million Dead. But the years he's lived, and the books he's read, have softened him up enough to consider what's important in life.

“The thing that marks a character is the way you treated and considered the people around you,” he says.

Turner says his song, “Be More Kind”, is inspired by a poem written by one of his favorite authors, Clive James.

“There's the line ‘I should have been more kind and it is my fate to find that out but find it out too late’", he remembers. “To look at their life and say kindness was the thing that mattered-- that really hit me. It certainly seems to be its the thing that comes out in the wash.”

At the KEXP Gathering Space, Turner read pledges written by people marking "Be More Kind Day". The social media initiative is designed to get people having conversations about ways they could be more kind.

Turner says listening might be one of the most effective.

“A little trick a friend of mine turned me on to a few years ago is to always, when having an argument, try to consider the idea that you're the idiot for 30 seconds.”

