ORCAS, Wash. — Orcas Island's location in the San Juan Islands offers a prime vacation spot for those looking to experience island life. A short ferry ride from Anacortes brings you right to Orcas Island -- filled with restaurants, scenic views, and outdoor experiences (including whale watching) you won't want to miss.
- Deer Harbor Charters | "Orcas Island, really, if you look at a map geographically, it's right in the center of where we normally find the whales in the summer," said Tom Averna, founder of Deer Harbor Charters. | 5164 Deer Harbor Rd. Deer Harbor, WA 98234
- Roses Bakery & Cafe | "We make everything from scratch," said Joni Trumbul, owner of Roses Bakery & Cafe with her husband, John. "We try to stay seasonally, to cook seasonally [and] to use as many local ingredients as we can." The Trumbul's also have a gourmet shop where you can gather the perfect picnic ingredients. | 382 Prune Alley, Eastsound, WA 98245
- Moran State Park | Moran is the fourth largest state park in Washington, and features Mount Constitution. At 2,409 feet, Mount Constitution is the highest point in the San Juan Islands. | 3572 Olga Rd. Olga, WA 98279
- Turtleback Farm Inn | Susan and Bill Fletcher have been running this beautiful bed & breakfast for over 2 decades. Located in the shadows of Turtleback Mountain, it sits on 84 acres of land. "People say, 'How can you keep doing it?' and yet, we can't think of anything we'd rather be doing," said Susan. |
