Western Washington's favorite toy store defies the odds in a digital age - 2022's Best

Snapdoodle is your choice for family fun, with stores in Seattle, Kirkland, Issaquah, Kenmore, Bellevue, and Redmond. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Snapdoodle Toys and Games is the winner of Best Kids Store in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.

With six locations around Puget Sound, Snapdoodle is a kid's paradise.

"This year I got an 18-foot pterodactyl," explained Greenwood store manager Roland Peekel, firing up a screeching prehistoric model hanging from the ceiling.

The carefully curated collection features toys and games that make you smile and think. After all, owner Rob Pickering used to work in education.

"I don't know exactly what happened," he said, "I was a high school teacher. Now I own toy stores."

Not that he's complaining.

"Love toy stores," Pickering said, then patted his belly, "And bakeries."

Snapdoodle is a playground for the rest of the staff, too.

"It's just a great environment to work with," Peekel said.

Then he squeezed into a small blue tutu and a pair of angel wings.

"Is this being broadcasted?" he joked.

The Greenwood branch even features a super-fun hair salon for kids. The company publishes a toy catalog to browse at home, and the in-store experience includes plenty of demos and samples to try before you buy.