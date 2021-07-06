Chill in one of these 5 western Washington swimming Holes

Need a cool dip? Check out our favorite local spots. #k5evening

Don’t let the name fool you – Devil’s Punchbowl on Lake Crescent is a cool plunge into turquoise waters. Find it along the Spruce Railroad Trail and know that this place is for strong swimmers since it has no shallows.

Sandstone mining in Tenino left behind a one-of-a-kind swimming hole in the middle of this Thurston County town. A waterfall and a rich history add to the allure. Tenino’s Quarry Pool is closed this season for some maintenance, but it’s slated to splash back to life next summer, so put it on your swimming hole bucket list.

Lake Wenatchee near Leavenworth is a big blue swimming hole with a mountain view and a State Park campground attached, great for when temperatures soar.

Chasing waterfalls? Family-friendly Lewis River falls in Skamania County is so popular, the Forest Service implemented a parking reservation system to preserve its beauty.

It’s a short hike to Racehorse Falls in Whatcom County, a more challenging place for a plunge.

Our favorite urban swimming hole is Enatai Beach Park in Bellevue. You can cool off with your kiddos or your doggos, and even rent a kayak at this little beach that’s hidden in plain sight, right under I-90. This gem even surprised our photographer, who’s lived in Seattle for 30 years.