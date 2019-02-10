SEATTLE — West Seattle may seem like a bit of a drive- unless you live there- but there are plenty of spots in this charming part of the city to check out.

West Seattle's Lincoln Park sit he perfect place to take a stroll.

In West Seattle, Lincoln Park is a mainstay- but for the rest of the city, and beyond, it might be more of a hidden gem. This park, close to the Fauntleroy Ferry, has lots of different landscapes for plenty of activity.

There's trails through beautiful wooded forest, fields for sports, and a long multi-use pathway hugging the water. Not to mention Colman Pool- a saltwater pool with water views- and the rocky, sandy beach. Literally everything you could want in a park!

Lincoln Park | 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW

The West Seattle Nursery and Garden Center is a longtime favorite of West Seattle.

If you've got a green thumb- or the opposite- you'll want to check out the West Seattle Nursery & Garden Center. This place has been a West Seattle greenery hot spot for years. They have a massive selection of plants- seriously, when I say massive, I mean massive. And the employees there are all basically foliage experts.

In the spring, head here for plants for your garden. In the winter, this is a great spot to find wreaths and Christmas trees. No word on Festivus poles, though.

West Seattle Nursery & Garden Center | 5275 California Ave SW

Good Day Donuts serves up delish donuts to a devoted White Center crowd.

To satisfy a sweet tooth, head to White Center. That's where chef Erik Jackson serves up pastries that bring crowds to his shop, Good Day Donuts.

The donuts there mostly stick to the classics- glazed, french crullers, buttermilk- but Erik puts a twist in them that elevates these humble little donuts. Sea salt maple cake is his pride and joy- and a definite customer favorite. Good Day Donuts also does a lot of pop-up meals and dinners, so be sure to keep an eye on the Instagram page for info.

Good Day Donuts | 9823 15th Ave SW Suite E

