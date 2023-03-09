The West Seattle music festival that highlights the power of women's voices

The second annual Muse Fest comes to this month's West Seattle Art Walk. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Sue Quigley writes her own music and makes her own path.

"I think this is a very, very important thing," Quigley said.

Last year, she created the first annual Muse Fest, a free West Seattle-based showcase for some of our area's top female musicians.

"These women all inspire me," Quigley said. "A woman's voice is powerful, especially at a certain age. And that's why we started Muse Fest. And I think we have a pretty diverse roster here."

The lineup of 11 acts includes Quigley herself, a folk singer who delivers with a rocker's conviction; Katrina Kope, whose captivating voice and jazzy melodies float above a skillfully crafted electronic bed; and Seattle original Kim Archer, a soulful singer who never fails to command the stage.

"We have a young duo, two Filipino women called Sapphire City, and everything in-between," Quigley added.

Muse Fest is part of West Seattle's Art Walk, a free event that takes place the second Thursday of every month, and where businesses double as galleries for local artists.

"So, they will have visual art there, as well," Quigley said.

It's West Seattle's artistic treat for the eyes, ears, and soul.

"The power of women's voices, absolutely."