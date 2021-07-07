Round West Seattle home is out of the box - Unreal Estate

Forget curb appeal. This home has CURVE appeal. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Perched high above the waters of West Seattle, you'll find a home for sale that runs circles around your average box house. Literally.



"I'm sure there are other round houses out there but there's nothing quite like this," said Travis Jorgensen of Jae Evans Real Estate. "It's about 2,880 square feet, which you got to do a little calculation because it is round on both levels."



Originally designed by a Boeing engineer in the '80s, this round house was completely redone by the current owners in 2017.



"When you walk in you have a kitchen on your right. A big expansive open kitchen. Great for cooking and entertaining. You’ve got a great dining room seated upfront right by the deck. And then a nice living area. The entire upper floor is terrazzo."



Anchoring the room and helping hold up the house is a stately floor-to-ceiling fireplace.



"It's a gas fireplace. It's beautiful to use in the winter," said Jorgensen.

“The master bedroom is very unique. It's open up to the living space. And then you've got this great space for a primary bathroom. It wraps around from the master all the way across. You've got a soaking tub with a view and a walk-in shower with a view."



In this home open concept takes on a greater meaning.



"When I think about an open concept I think about having the outside coming into your life and you being able to enjoy the outside and this house does it very well."



But when you do go outside, the only view you don't have is of your neighbors.



"You'll never have neighbors on either side, and you'll just have this lush vegetation. The house has blinds but there's no reason to use them. No one can see into your house. You can leave the blinds up 24-7 and just enjoy."



So while square houses are here to stay, whoever buys this place will feel like they've been taken away.



"You walk into your hotel room and you're like, wow, wish we had this back home. This is home."