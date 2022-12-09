West Seattle gaming cafe welcomes everyone, including dogs

Till Dawn is a unique spot that features great coffee, beer, specialty Asian pastries, and more. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Till Dawn in West Seattle is a gaming cafe that is both dog and family friendly, but also caters to the nighttime crowd.

"It's kind of an all in one, you know, for the person who wants to come hangout with friends and they need some place to chill and have a beer," Annie Yu said.

The cafe has a mix between arcades, pinball and a console tower. It also features a private room for customers to play Dungeons and Dragons.

"Anyone from back in the day or somebody who just got hooked on it is going to enjoy it", said owner Andrew Spence.

The space is open to everyone.

"Kids of all ages are welcome any time," Spence said. "Whether they know how to play games already or whether they want to learn."

"If I were describing Till Dawn to a friend, I would say it's kind of like a nice home away from home. It feels like the arcade we all wanted when we were kids," said Lacey Gonzalez. "Immediately when you walk in, you feel like a regular."

"I would really come here for the really good coffee that we carry" Yu said.

"Also, just the amazing snacks that we have. Like a lot of Asian baked goods or Asian snacks in general."

The menu features specialty food items, which includes fruit sandwiches, cinnamon rolls, cream puffs, and hojicha croissants.