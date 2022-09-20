Food, drinks, and outdoor options for a perfect day in West Seattle

The newly-opened bridge makes it easier than ever to have fun on the former "island." #k5evening

SEATTLE — The West Seattle bridge is open again, so let’s celebrate!

Here are eight ideas for a perfect day on the former “island.”

Start with breakfast in the Admiral Junction at a spot serving colorful waffles! Bebop's best-seller is the "Rainbow Madness" — it includes fruity pebbles cooked into a Belgian waffle and topped with bananas and whipped cream.

"One of my favorite things is when parents come in and order the rainbow waffle for their kid's birthday, because that's what their kid requests for their breakfast," said owner Corina Luckenbach. "That makes me feel so special that some kid wanted this as their birthday meal."

Bebop is also connected to Flower Lab, so everything smells as good as it looks! Bebop is open Wednesday — Sunday from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. and is located at 2600 California Ave. S.W.

The independent bookstore is a dreamy place to lose yourself in the stacks. It’s owned by couple Desirae Wilkerson and Eric Judy, who music fans might recognize as a founding member of Modest Mouse. He always brought reading material on tour.



"I'd bring a suitcase of books,” he said, laughing.

“It's the same,” Wilkerson added. “He still carries a suitcase, or maybe two bags of books, every day.”

The bookstore store is named after their daughter's love for making paper boats. It’s open Tuesday – Sunday and is located at 6040 California Ave. S.W.

For some joy, pop into this party shop where you can spontaneously buy a helium-infused bouquet, or order an elaborate balloon garland. Owner Kariba Jack changed her business model based on her personal love of balloons.

"I literally woke up one day and go, ‘You know what? I'm going to switch up my space. And I'm going to make a balloon bar,’” she said.



Poptastic is located at 3860 Delridge Way S.W. and is open Thursday – Sunday.

If the tide is on your side, make your next stop Constellation Park at Alki Beach. During low tide, it’s a stunning place to explore. Just remember to wear non-slip shoes and don't disturb the sea life.

Constellation Park is located at 3400 Beach Dr. S.W. Check the tides chart for timing.

This tiny restaurant between two apartment complexes looks like the house from animated film "UP" and serves a variety of pies that are worth every calorie. A 100-year-old sourdough starter is used for the dough, and the Detroit-style pizzas are topped with everything from pork belly to Dungeness crab.



"So you have a little familiarity, but something completely different,” said owner Lee Kindell.

The soft serve ice cream is also a must-try. But be advised: MOTO requires pre-orders and they fill up weeks in advance. It’s located at 4526 42nd Ave. S.W. and is open Wednesday – Saturday.

Raise a pint at Ounces Taproom and Beer Garden — where the featured beer, cider and wines are made only in Washington. They feature on-site food trucks for bites, and kids and pets are welcome, too!

Ounces is open daily and is located at 3809 Delridge Way S.W.

Sunset is the perfect time to hit the water for a quintessential Northwest outdoor adventure. Alki Kayak Tours offers the experience around the west side of Elliott Bay at the mouth of the Duwamish River.



"People have lived in this town their whole lives and don't get on the bay sometimes, so we try to make an opportunity to get people out on the water,” said guide Greg Whittaker.

The adventure includes a boat fitting and paddling instructions. Beginners are welcome and trips can be booked online.

Finally, end the evening with a nightcap at Otter on the Rocks — a cocktail bar inspired by the owner's childhood in Thailand. The menu features seasonal drinks, classic craft cocktails, zero-proof drinks, and flatbreads. It’s a perfect spot to toast your perfect day in West Seattle.