This West Seattle Bar celebrates classic films and classic drinks

Have great conversations about films with friends at 2 Fingers Social. 🎥🎬 #k5evening

SEATTLE — This West Seattle bar exists in an alternate reality, one that will take you back in time to the 80’s. It's surrounded by film memorabilia that makes you feel like you are in the props closet of a movie set.

You cannot miss the artwork painted on the walls, featuring classic characters from films that we all love like Chunk from The Goonies, Falkor from The Neverending Story, and Gizmo from the Gremlins.

The idea of 2 Fingers Social came from two friends and bartenders Andrew Spence and Edward Wheeler. They wanted to mix their two passions — creating great cocktails and watching films.

“Everybody that comes here loves movies or they learn to love movies pretty quick,” Spence said.

The crew at 2 Fingers Social take their movies very seriously and even claim this unique spot as Seattle’s only movie bar. There’s no shortage of entertainment with more than 800 films on rotation on the big screen, it’s pretty much guaranteed that a movie will be playing at any time. They also have bad movie nights and their own film festival.

“It’s the best place to watch the weirdest films is what I found," Jenna Loos, a regular at the bar said.

Film is a big part of this bar but don’t be mistaken, because the real priority is creating great cocktails with premium liquor, along with quality foods.

You can also take advantage and relax in the new patio!

If you’re a film enthusiast looking to have a solid drink and a good time, look no further.

2 Fingers Social is open Mon-Fri 4 p.m.-midnight and Sat-Sun 10 a.m.-midnight. Kids are welcome until 8 p.m.!

Happy hour is every day from 4 p.m.-6 p.m., with $1 off draft beer, wells, and pizzas