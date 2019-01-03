SEATTLE — Sounders FC Defender Saad Abdul-Salaam knows soccer. And now he knows Seattle, thanks to his appearance on King-TV.

"Evening's" Michael King quizzed Abdul-Salaam on a "Welcome to Seattle" segment. He learned how to pronounce Issaquah, Sequim and Puyallup...what a Geoduck is (and how to spell it)...and that they throw fish at Pike not Pike's Place Market.

Abdul-Salaam is gearing up for his first season in Seattle after stints in New York and Kansas City.

The Sounders FC season gets underway Saturday night against FC Cincinnati. The game begins at 7p at CenturyLink Field.

The team announced that Uruguayan midfielder Nico Lodeiro will represent the team as captain.

Tickets can be had here.

