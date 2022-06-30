x
Rock on this weekend with rock band 'Ween' - What's Up This Week

There aren't too many places more beautiful to catch a concert than Marymoor Park Amphitheater. #k5evening

The Terminal List / July 1 / Prime Video 

In the new series "The Terminal List," Lake Stevens' own Chris Pratt plays a Navy Seal Commander who's trying to get to the bottom of a conspiracy that's left a trail of bloodshed throughout his life. The show premieres Friday on Prime Video. 

Ween / July 1 / Marymoor Park

Feel like hearing some music? Quirky rock band Ween is returning to the Northwest after postponing their show for almost a year. The band takes the stage at Marymoor Park Amphitheater tomorrow.

Tacoma Summer Blast / July 4 / Tacoma

Tacoma's ultimate family Fourth is back! After three years without a city-wide celebration, the fireworks are returning to the Ruston Way waterfront. You can take in the show plus other fun events on Monday, July 4.

Minions: Rise of Gru / July 1 / Local Theaters

They're back. Everyone's favorite mischievous sidekicks have returned in the new movie, "Minions: The Rise of Gru." The film goes back in time to Gru's childhood in the 1970s when he first meets the minions. You can see it starting Friday at local theaters everywhere. 

