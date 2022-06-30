Rock on this weekend with rock band 'Ween' - What's Up This Week

There aren't too many places more beautiful to catch a concert than Marymoor Park Amphitheater. #k5evening

The Terminal List / July 1 / Prime Video

In the new series "The Terminal List," Lake Stevens' own Chris Pratt plays a Navy Seal Commander who's trying to get to the bottom of a conspiracy that's left a trail of bloodshed throughout his life. The show premieres Friday on Prime Video.

Ween / July 1 / Marymoor Park

Feel like hearing some music? Quirky rock band Ween is returning to the Northwest after postponing their show for almost a year. The band takes the stage at Marymoor Park Amphitheater tomorrow.

Tacoma Summer Blast / July 4 / Tacoma

Tacoma's ultimate family Fourth is back! After three years without a city-wide celebration, the fireworks are returning to the Ruston Way waterfront. You can take in the show plus other fun events on Monday, July 4.

Minions: Rise of Gru / July 1 / Local Theaters