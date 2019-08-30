GOSPORT, UK — The Clipper Round the World Race is a 40,000 mile long nautical race that takes 11 boats around the world for 11 months.

The race has applications open to anybody ready for a challenge -- meaning no previous sailing experience is necessary. KING 5 Evening's Jose Cedeno was up for the ride and headed to Gosport, England to begin four levels of training. He joined Team Seattle, whose focus this year is on ocean health and environmental sustainability, along with promoting the city as an ecotourism destination.

It didn't take long for Jose to find out how intense life on a boat would be.

"In just 3 weeks we can take someone completely fresh, complete rookie, and turn them around to someone who's safe and competent as a sailor," explained Ben Keitch, Team Seattle's skipper (a qualified sailor to safely guide the crew through the waters).

Training is extremely intensive, both physically and mentally. Trainees quickly learn how to tie knots, steer, lift sails and everything else needed the boat moving and upright. Everyone is constantly working and sleep time is minimal. One member of Team Seattle, Doug Wang, said this was the hardest part to get used to.

"It's a 24-hour shift, four on four off," explained Shannon Dean, the Circumnavigator during the 2017-2018 race. "It's relentless, relentless, RELENTLESS work."

Being on the boat is definitely a rush because you can never predict what's ahead. Sometimes weather conditions are great and calm, while other times it gets extremely windy with rough waters coming up over the deck.

When it's finally time to rest, the sleeping quarters are confined bunk beds.

When it's time to rest, everyone on the team sleeps in these confined bunk beds on board.

There are also rules everyone must follow: know your knots, clip yourself to the boat as needed, perform man overboard drills and more.

"The more you do something, the better you become at it," said Wendy Tuck, Skipper and winner of the 2018-2018 race, "Even if you don't become a world champion, just sail. It's such a wonderful sport."

