BOTHELL, Wash. — One of the world’s smallest production breweries in on a residential street in Bothell.

It’s called Foggy Noggin Brewing – or, “Fn” for short.

"Customers started calling us Fn… and they said, ‘We want our Fn beer.’ And I said we should make a shirt for that,” laughed Jim Jamison, Brewmaster and owner of Foggy Noggin.

He specializes in English styled ales, using hops from both Britain and the Pacific Northwest. He even goes so far as to harden or soften the water so it replicates the flavors found in the UK.

Fn’s popular House Ale is barrel fermented and made with “perpetual yeast” - an active yeast that’s more than 100 years old.

Jamison likes to focus on historic recipes, and brews some beers that are otherwise considered extinct.

You can buy shirts and other merch, bottles, growlers, glasses and tastes at Foggy Noggin’s unusual but very cool taproom, located inside Jamison’s converted garage.

"When people say, ‘Hey, I think I'm lost,’ I say, ‘Are you driving down a neighborhood road and there's a gravel driveway?’ They say, ‘Yeah.’ I say, ‘You're in the right spot,’” Jamison said, smiling.

The taproom is located at 22329 53rd Ave SE in Bothell and is open every Saturday from 12-5. Jamison also opens shop for one hour on Thanksgiving.

Follow the Facebook page for changing hours and events.