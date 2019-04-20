EDISON, Washington — When they say you shouldn't judge a book by its cover - chances are they're referring to The Old Edison.

"Basically, really delicious organic food wrapped in the package of a dive bar," described Radio personality and food podcast host Rachel Belle. She comes to this historic tavern in Bow-Edison specifically for the oysters.

You can get them raw, as shooters, or battered and fried.

RE: The Old Edison's Oysters, "The only fresher is swimming in the sea."

They're all made-to-order, and hyper-local. "We get them about two miles away from Blau Oysters out on Samish Island,” says proprietor John Highet, "We'll get calls from people in Seattle asking if we have them, because we don't always have them - we'll run out - and we'll say yes, and 'okay save us some, we're on our way up.'"

John is the latest in a long line of proprietors. The tavern has been in operation for more than a century. The liquor license dates back to the end of Prohibition.

"It's got several names, too - people still call it the Edison Tavern, The Old Edison, The Old Edison Tavern, the Edison Inn..."

The modern bar features house-infused spirits. There's also plenty of entertainment... including classic shuffleboard.

"Good music, good food, good staff, good people, and good customers mostly," says John.

100 years old, and still kicking, The Old Edison is steeped in history, with plenty of new reasons to stop in today.

The Old Edison | 5829 Cains Ct, Bow, WA 98232

