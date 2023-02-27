What's hiding in the water at public parks? This YouTuber is finding out

Grandma Kelly has magnet fished wheelchairs, electric scooters, and many other items that don't belong in the water 🤯. #k5evening

KENT, Wash. — If you're looking for an outdoor activity that soothes the mind and soul while keeping public parks clean, this YouTuber might have the answer.

Growing up in the Pacific Northwest has brought Kelly McDonald — known on her social media platforms as Grandma Kelly — closer to mother earth, which grew her urge to take care of it.

"Everybody's like, 'It's somebody else's job. It's not mine.' But these are our parks," McDonald said. "We need to keep them clean and picked up."

Besides cleaning public parks as she walks by, Grandma Kelly also picks up unseen items in the water by magnet fishing.

"What I liked about it is, first of all, if you take me to a gym for two hours and say, 'Go exercise,' I'm nasty, okay! I'm sorry, I am," McDonald shared. "But if you get me out here for two hours throwing this magnet, I get an amazing, amazing workout."

Magnet fishing isn't always an easy workout. Sometimes, you'll find things that can be hazardous for the environment and swimmers, reusable items, or surprisingly big possessions like wheelchairs, electric scooters, or bikes.

Through her "Clean Life, Clean Living" campaign on her social media platforms, Grandma Kelly wishes to influence many people, especially the younger generation, to keep public parks clean.

"My goal is to get garbage in the right place," McDonald explained.