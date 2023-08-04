Come watch the Seahawks prepare for the 2023 season at one of their public practices

There's still time to register for one of their open dates. #k5evening

RENTON, Wash. — The calendar may say August, but everyone who attends the Seahawk training camp is thinking of September when the Hawks kick off the 2023 season.

The Seattle Seahawks offer a handful of practices that are open to the public to view. If you get the chance to come down, there's a lot to do in addition to watching the team workout.

After you’re shuttled in, Hawks fans have plenty to see and do at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. Each public practice has its own unique theme like Mascot Mayhem. There's also great food to eat, plenty of photo ops, games for the kids and if you're lucky, you can get an autograph or two from the players. All this while watching your favorite football team practice while you bask in the sun.

There's still time for you to come to the VMAC. There are 2 public practices you can sign up for online. There’s a $15 dollar per-person shuttle fee when you do. You can find sign-up information at Seahawks.com. Go Hawks!



