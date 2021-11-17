Watch live hockey while you eat and drink at 32 Bar & Grill

You can watch the Kraken practice while having lunch. #k5evening

SEATTLE — It may be the rookie in Seattle's restaurant scene, but how many restaurants have a view of the Seattle Kraken practicing?



"You're sitting in 32 Bar and Grill. This is our restaurant inside the Kraken Community Iceplex. 5000 square feet, 200 plus seat restaurant serving kind of a Northwest pub-like fare," said Ken Moriarty, 32 Bar & Grill's Food and Beverage Director.



That pup grub includes a local delicacy.



"Probably a couple of favorites, the Dungeness Crab Roll. I'm not going to tell you everything that's in it because it's a little bit of a secret. But if you eat it, you'll say this was one of the best I ever had."



Don't like seafood? Their burger is a keeper.



"It's an 8 once grass-fed all-beef burger. It's our signature we call it the Big Rig and I think it lives up to its name.



Feeling a bit parched? There's plenty here to wet anyone's whistle.



"Our Kraken Stash IPA is one of our favorites. It's a nice hoppy IPA," said Ken.

"Fear the Deep is our signature Kraken rum with ginger beer and lime."



So whether you come for the food and drink, or the unbeatable view, the 32 Bar and Grill has everything a Kraken fan could want.