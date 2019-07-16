DES MOINES, Washington — For more than 13 years, Yun McBride has been behind the register at ABC Convenience Grocery in Des Moines. Many of his customers are regulars. They come in every day to pick up a drink or snack, but you get the feeling they keep coming back for him.

"I don't know, maybe if I give them a hard time," McBride jokes. "I'm always known for harassing my customers."

McBride actually treats his customers like family. On the store's tenth anniversary, he thanked everyone with a barbecue. He's also held an annual charity golf tournament for the past six years which has raised $6,000 for the Highline School District.

"I've been [in Des Moines] a while and I thought I should do something," says McBride. "One of the things I thought [is] to support the kids and education."

Yun McBride holds a charity golf tournament benefiting the Highline School District.

Yun McBride

It's that connection to the community that makes his store a perfect match for Washington's Lottery. In 2018 alone, Washington's Lottery generated $134.2 million for education, but they can't do that without the help of retailers like McBride.

"They really are the connection to the players," says Director of Washington's Lottery Marcus Glasper. "A lot of our players have their favorite store they like to go to and [ABC Convenience Grocery] is one of them we hear about quite a bit."

During the week of July 15, 2019, Washington's Lottery is recognizing retailers like McBride for Lottery Week. The celebration highlights the contributions the lottery makes in our state. Aside from education, Washington's Lottery players took home more than $457 million dollars in 2018 and retailers received nearly $37 million.

This story is sponsored by Washington's Lottery.