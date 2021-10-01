Check out these 7 Seattle-area pumpkin patches to celebrate fall

Bob’s Corn & Pumpkin Farm, Snohomish

If you are one of those rare people who actually go to the pumpkin patch for the pumpkins, Bob’s Corn & Pumpkin Farm is for you. With three separate patches spread out over 40 acres, you can choose from 60-plus varieties of pumpkins for your jack-o-lantern carving needs. That’s not all you can do at Bob’s, of course. If you also love corn, then you’re in luck because Bob’s has a 12-acre corn maze, two kids' corn mazes and a giant corn roaster so you can snack on sweet corn while you get lost. You can even come back at night to wander through the big maze in the dark.