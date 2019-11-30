It's the most wonderful time of the year and 'tis the season of giving! Team Evening has made a list and checked it twice for our 2019 Gift Guide. From unique monthly subscription boxes to vintage car rentals, we've got at least one unique and Pacific Northwest-produced gift for every person on your list.

First off, The Handmade Showroom on the second floor of Pacific Place in Seattle is a gift-giving hot spot. It features items created by independent artists, designers, and small-batch creative companies in the Pacific Northwest, from children's toys to fine jewelry.

The Handmade Showroom | 600 Pine St #260, Seattle | Open 7 days a week

1. For anyone and everyone, and for a cause

Megan’s Cards for Cancer offer a holiday line of hand-designed cards, made by a Redmond girl who lost her father to brain cancer. All proceeds benefit the Swedish Medical Center Foundation in support of brain cancer research.

Megan's Cards for Cancer | From $15-18

2. For the DIY king or queen

These beautiful bouquets will never die. Kirkland-based Pink and Posey creates faux flower arrangements and sells DIY kits and subscription boxes for home paper florists.

Pink and Posey | From $20-150

3. For the crime/mystery junkie

Hunt A Killer game subscription boxes were co-created by a Seattle-based CEO and Navy veteran; each box contains clues to help players solve a mystery.

Hunt A Killer | From $25-35

4. For the Seattle Sonics super-fan

“Undefeated Since 2008” hoodies and t-shirts from Simply Seattle are the perfect option for Sonics fans.

Simply Seattle | Stickers $3.99, Shirts $19.99, Hoodies $39.99

5. For new parents (...to give to their babies)

Channing Baby & Co. sells baby and toddler wear and other items, much of it made in the Northwest. Run by young moms with a lot of sleep deprivation themselves so they know their customers. Located on Pacific Ave near UW Tacoma.

Channing Baby & Co | 1704 Pacific Ave, Tacoma | Open Fri thru Weds

6. For the fashion icon

eTc Tacoma sells Street Wear they design themselves… and exclusive Black Friday merch that people will be lining up outside the doors to buy.

eTc Tacoma | 116 S 9th St, Tacoma | Open Fri thru Weds

7. For the trinket & doodad collector

Abracadabra in Port Townsend is full of whimsical and locally-made gifts. This spot puts magic into shopping local.

Abracadabra | 936 Water St, Port Townsend | Open Fri thru Weds

8. For the seafood foodie

The Pacific Northwest Seafood Cookbook was written by local food writer Naomi Tomky and includes 75 recipes from renowned Seattle chefs with diverse cultural backgrounds.

The Pacific Northwest Seafood Cookbook | Amazon, $19.89

9. For the chocolate lover

Forte Chocolates in Mount Vernon is the most highly-awarded luxury chocolate company in America, and one of the top ten chocolatiers in the world.

Forte Chocolates | Bars and collections range from $12+

10. For the super-snacker

Cobb’s Popcorn is located in Pike Place Market and features small-batch gourmet popcorn, with a rotating menu of nearly 70 flavors. They sell out often so get there early in the day!

Cobb's Popcorn | From $11.96-15.96

11. For the at-home bartender

Simple Goodness Sisters syrups are made with ingredients grown in a Buckley, Washington “cocktail garden.” There are half a dozen flavors to choose from, and they all make great mixers for cocktails and mocktails.

Simple Goodness Sisters | Individual syrups $16, Set $32

12. For the fur babies

Crossed Paws Bakery in Olympia makes pet treats using human-grade quality ingredients -- biscotti and cookies, with flavors like apple bacon cheddar and salmon chicken liver halibut. Best part? NO artificial preservatives!

Crossed Paws Bakery | Available at the Olympia Farmer’s Market, The Pet Works, and the Pacific Northwest Training Center.

13. For the Christmas fanatic

Seattle Goodwill locations are like mini-Christmas bazaars this time of year, with deep discounts on holiday décor, ornaments, artificial trees, dishware and glassware, and more.

Seattle Goodwill | Multiple Locations | Open 7 days a week

14. For the couch-potato

Mukilteo-based Throwboy makes pillows in an array of adorable and unique shapes, like avocados and iconic vintage tech items like a 1984 Apple computer.

Throwboy | From $29.99-39.99

15. For the Hygge believer

Hometown Candle Company, based in Arlington, sells hand-poured candles named after (and in some cases, scented like) local cities and towns.

Hometown Candle Company | Candles $15, Wax melts $5.95

16. For the thrill-seeker

Classic Auto Rentals, based at The Shop in SODO, rents classic cars to licensed drivers.

Classic Auto Rentals | 2233 6th Ave S, Seattle | From $135-250 per day

17. For the curious urban farmer

Renting chickens?! It's a thing! Hens 4 Hire in Tukwila provides two chickens, a coop, food, and bedding for up to three months.

Hens 4 Hire | $60/week for a month-long rental, $40/week for a 3-month rental

