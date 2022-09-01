x
Evening

The Washington State Fair returns to the Puyallup Fairgrounds Friday - What's Up This Week

Credit: KING 5 News

Washington State Fair / Sept. 2 - 25 / Puyallup Fairgrounds

It's time to do the Puyallup! The Washington State Fair returns with rides, big concerts, and of course those delicious scones. The fair starts Friday and runs through Sept. 25 at the Puyallup Fairgrounds.

Dave Matthews Band / Sept. 2 - 4 / Gorge Amphitheatre

It's a Labor Day weekend concert tradition. The Dave Mathews Band has played to more than 1 million fans since they first started playing the Gorge in 1997. They'll add to that number when the play there again this Friday through Sunday.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul / Sept. 2 / Local Theaters & Peacock
Wanna see a movie? "Honk for Jesus. Save your Soul" is a mockumentary-style comedy starring Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall as two southern Baptist church leaders who are trying to resurrect their careers. The movie premiere in local theaters and the Peacock network on Friday.

Seattle Storm / Sept. 4 / Climate Pledge Arena

The Seattle Storm continue their push through the playoffs with a home semi-final game against the Las Vegas Aces Sunday afternoon at Climate Pledge Arena.

