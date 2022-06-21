Restaurants worth the drive: 6 spots to visit on your Washington state road trip

Example video title will go here for this video

From James Beard Award-winning tamales in Yakima Valley to a taste of London on Bainbridge Island. #k5evening

We've rounded up six restaurants across the state of Washington worth the drive alone. Safe travels and happy eating!

There's no time like summer to pack the car up and hit the road. Wherever your road trip travels take you, don't forget to make time for the best part- the food!

Husband and wife team Casey and Taria Nagler are happy to serve you 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The juice is fresh, the potatoes are homestyle, and they even make their apple syrup from scratch!

Even on a weekday morning, The Birch Door Cafe in Bellingham is packed. It's the kind of place that still does things the old-fashioned way.

People come for the famous apple pancakes and stay for the lively atmosphere.

You can visit Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tweets Cafe accepts cash and checks only.

Described by patrons as cozy and cute, it's the kind of place that makes you feel at home, no matter how far away from home you are.

Organic, locally-sourced ingredients remain the heart of the seasonal menu. But Tweets' appeal isn't just about food. It's a complete experience.

Tweets Café is proof that big things can come in small packages. In this case, in one of Washington's tiniest towns.

"We put a lot of emphasis on local produce, and our relationship with farmers drives our menu," said co-owner Jake Heil.

As the name suggests, it's a soup of meat and noodles, along with pickles, local vegetables and a decadent soft-boiled egg. Simple, but thanks to high-quality ingredients, simply delicious.

Since the restaurant's opening in 2019, one dish that's caught the attention of many is the humbly-named Meat & Noodle .

One quick ferry ride over, and you can discover the joys of The Ruby Brink . They serve up delicious dishes, but they don't stop there. It's also a butcher, bakery, bar, and grocery store!

Proper Fish and Chips : Bainbridge Island

You can get a taste of London without ever leaving Washington. You just have to take a quick ferry to Bainbridge Island.

Like the newspaper ad on the wall says, it's always a 'Jolly Fine Day for Enjoying Fish and Chips' at Proper Fish on Bainbridge Island.

Londoner Harvey Wolff- of Nosh food truck fame - opened this place in 2019, to feature the British-style fish and chips voted 'Best in the Seattle' by both the Seattle Times and Zagat. He recently sold the place to a trio of employees who are keeping that London legacy alive.

They travel to Seattle to pick up cod that's line-caught from the Bering Sea. It’s cut into humongous filets and served with a fresh serving of mushed peas that has folks coming back again and again.