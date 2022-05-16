Washington coastal retreat Seabrook has much for those seeking to do very little - 2022 BNWE

The town has grown in popularity since it started in 2004. #k5evening

SEABROOK, Wash. — Seabrook is the winner of Best Family-Friendly Getaway, Best Coastal Adventure, and Best Pet-Friendly Adventure in our 2022 Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll.

It started as a dream. A getaway where folks and families could escape their fast-paced world for a simpler, slower, and more peaceful place. And since 2004, the coastal town of Seabrook has been making those dreams come true. It's no wonder why you picked the seaside spot as a multiple Best Northwest Escapes winner.



Located two and a half hours from Seattle, the place you voted Best Family-Friendly Getaway has 475-plus homes here with a historic, beachy vibe. 250 of them are available for rent from cute cabins to houses that can sleep multiple families. The roads here are great for walking, biking, or however you want to get around.

You also voted Seabrook the Best Pet-Friendly Adventure. Many of the town’s small businesses are pet friendly. Places like The Salty Dog are a one-stop shop for dogs and their humans.

But it's the beach that may be the biggest draw to Seabrook and why you voted it the best spot for a Coastal Adventure. The area offers some rare, sandy Washington shorelines. And gives beachcombers a huge space to explore while taking in the views.



So whether you come here on two legs, or four, the laidback life of Seabrook has something for all.