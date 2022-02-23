x
Warm yourself with this plant-based 'Chicken' Noodle Soup - Makini's Kitchen

It's the king of comfort soups. #k5evening
SEATTLE — If you're looking for a way to warm yourself up on these cold days we've been having, our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has the perfect recipe for you. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.

"Chicken" Noodle Soup
By Makini Howell

INGREDIENTS:

  • ¼ cup olive oil blend
  • 1 ¼ cup oyster mushrooms randomly chopped largeish
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
  • ¼ cup dry porcini mushrooms
  • ¾ cup diced carrots
  • ¾ cup diced celery
  • 1-2 cups marina and fried tofu or soy curls
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 4 cups veggie stock
  • 4 cups water
  • 1-2 packet chicken flavor soup mix. I use and highly recommend dragonfly artificial chicken flavor instant soup mix
  • 1 cup pasta

CHICKEN TOFU RECIPE

Use 2 packs of chicken soup base with 3 cups boiling water. Add in torn tofu pieces and marinate. Remove from marinade and deep fry until crispy.

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Heat oil in a soup pot. 
  2. Add in oyster mushrooms, onion, garlic, and porcinis, and cook until onions are translucent and fragrant. 
  3. In about 5 minutes or so add in carrots and celery plus fried tofu and thyme leaves, cook for another 5-7 minutes.
  4. Add in the stock and water plus soup base and pasta and bring everything to a boil, and simmer for 5 more minutes.
  5. Serve with fresh chopped cilantro or scallions and a slice of lime.
Credit: KING 5 Evening

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

