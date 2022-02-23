Warm yourself with this plant-based 'Chicken' Noodle Soup - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — If you're looking for a way to warm yourself up on these cold days we've been having, our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has the perfect recipe for you. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.
"Chicken" Noodle Soup
By Makini Howell
INGREDIENTS:
- ¼ cup olive oil blend
- 1 ¼ cup oyster mushrooms randomly chopped largeish
- 1 cup diced onion
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- ¼ cup dry porcini mushrooms
- ¾ cup diced carrots
- ¾ cup diced celery
- 1-2 cups marina and fried tofu or soy curls
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- 4 cups veggie stock
- 4 cups water
- 1-2 packet chicken flavor soup mix. I use and highly recommend dragonfly artificial chicken flavor instant soup mix
- 1 cup pasta
CHICKEN TOFU RECIPE
Use 2 packs of chicken soup base with 3 cups boiling water. Add in torn tofu pieces and marinate. Remove from marinade and deep fry until crispy.
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat oil in a soup pot.
- Add in oyster mushrooms, onion, garlic, and porcinis, and cook until onions are translucent and fragrant.
- In about 5 minutes or so add in carrots and celery plus fried tofu and thyme leaves, cook for another 5-7 minutes.
- Add in the stock and water plus soup base and pasta and bring everything to a boil, and simmer for 5 more minutes.
- Serve with fresh chopped cilantro or scallions and a slice of lime.
