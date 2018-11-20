The annual Teddy Bear Suite will debut at Seattle’s Fairmont Olympic Hotel on Thanksgiving day.

The free holiday tradition has dazzled kids for nearly 25 years.

The Teddy Bear Suite, located on the hotel’s second floor, is decked out in holiday style from floor to ceiling and populated with dozens of teddy bears. This year's theme is “Winter Wonderland,” with predominantly silver and white decorations and a birch tree sleigh bed covered in stuffed animals.

Families are invited to tour the room, where children can snuggle with the bears and pose for photos.

The hotel also features a life-sized gingerbread house and the Festival of Trees in the lobby.

Visitors are asked to make a donation to Seattle Children’s - all money raised goes to the hospital’s uncompensated care fund, which helps pay medical bills for families in need.

In 2017, donations totaled $17,000.

The Teddy Bear Suite is open November 23 - December 26 daily from 10 am - 6 pm.

© 2018 KING