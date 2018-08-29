Homegrown brand Wish You Were Northwest puts a love for the Pacific Northwest into words, on stylish clothing.

"The Pacific Northwest has such a vibe to it,” said Tory Savannah, who founded the brand with her sister Tahnee Bryn.

They grew up in a log cabin surrounded by woods in Bothell, and spent weekends on spontaneous road trips with their parents.

"We'd end up in Oregon, Montana, Canada, all parts of Washington and it just sort of rooted in our DNA, I think,” Bryn said.

The sisters merged their passion for photography, fashion and the outdoors when they hand-painted two t-shirts reading “NRTHWST” and posted them online. They were an instant hit.

"People started buying it, and we were like, ‘Oh no, now we have to paint these!’" Bryn said, laughing.

One local screen printer and dozens of designs later, Wish You Were Northwest is a thriving brand fueled by more than 130,000 Instagram followers.

They sell tees, sweatshirts, tanks and beanies emblazoned with phrases like, "Adventure Then Pizza,” "Always Take The Long Way Home,” “Dream All Day, Drive All Night,” “Lost On Purpose,” “Let’s Drive Around With Dogs and Eat Cookies,” “Meet Me In The Fog,” and “Cabins Don’t Suck."

"We kind of like the idea of breaking the rules and blurring the lines between what's considered trendy and what's considered outdoorsy,” Savannah said.

While the company has grown over the past three years, the sisters still create their own content – from brainstorming the sayings, to modeling and photographing the apparel.

Northwest outdoors always serve as the backdrop.

"I couldn't live anywhere else,” Savannah said.

Bryn nodded in agreement. “We don't take it for granted,” she said.

You can shop Wish You Were Northwest online, and follow them on Instagram at @wishyouwerenorthwest.

