The small Seattle store that's making a big difference - 2022's Best

This Wallingford neighborhood thrift shop is your choice for high-quality items at low prices. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Assistance League of Seattle Thrift Store is the winner of Best Thrifting in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.

The prices are thrifty but the merchandise is nifty at Assistance League of Seattle's thrift store.

The all-volunteer staff provides carefully curated women's and men's fashions, household items, and seasonal specialties.

Store Team Manager Julia Marconi said, "We want the best items. We make sure it's clean. We make sure it's in good condition. We are very picky."

They're picky about keeping their prices down, too.

"We make sure we beat any other thrift store in our pricing," Marconi said.

But the best part about shopping here is knowing that you're supporting the league's mission to transform the lives of local students.

"New school clothes for the kids, that's our main thing," Marconi said, "We work with Seattle School District, so we're making sure we're reaching those kids that need the most help."

Purchases in the store support programs such as Operation School Bell, which provides new clothing to local students in need, enrichment scholarships that send kids to summer camp, and financial aid for older students heading back to school.

"Almost every penny that we make here goes to fund our charities."